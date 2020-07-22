This time around, the Ghanaian rapper living in America has joined the viral 'Don't Leave Me' challenge in an insanely creative and unconventional way when he showed himself smoking a substance believed to be marijuana to drop his pun.

In the smoking video, Asem said "so when you smoke a joint on the ocean, does that make it a seaweed?" and then he later pulled a seaweed from the sea and started screaming "don't leave me, don't leave me. don't leave me".

However, some fans who have seen the video are saying 'please leave me' whilst others see Asem's entry as a creative one. He captioned the video "King of comedy, satire and farce. Asem".

Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us. Should Asem leave you or he shouldn't?