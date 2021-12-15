RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Attack me and leave my husband and family out' - Empress Gifty to critics

Selorm Tali

Empress Gifty Osei has warned her cyber trolls and critics to leave her family out of any form of assault on social media.

During an interview on the Daybreak Hitz, the Gospel singer said, “for me, I don’t want you to get into my family, that is my husband and then my children. That’s all. You can assault me because I am the face of the brand but leave my family out, don’t go beyond it"

Explaining to Andy Dosty, host of the Hitz FM show, she added that "I get so emotional when they attack my family. I don’t even know why they have to add them to it because the name is Empress Gift. So attack the Empress Gifty and leave my family out.”

Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye
Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty also addressed concerns about her way of dressing. Saying that she dresses to glorify God and since it is not exposing some vital parts of her body, she doesn't care about what some Ghanaians say.

I make sure all the attacks don’t get to me despite the fact that I am a woman. Most of the things they say and criticize, maybe they don’t have it. You have a problem if you are not criticized in this industry. So this tells me I am doing something right," she said.

According to the controversial award-winning singer, "these same people go for the dresses I wear, the makeup artist I use. This means they love it. So I am not disturbed in any way.

