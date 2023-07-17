Austa XXO; Young Nigerian influencer allegedly killed by boyfriend during an argument

"I got into an argument with my girlfriend @austa xxo which fight i mistakenly stabbed her and ran away out of fear and been suicidal since then.

Nigerian influencer, Austa XXO killed by boyfriend Pulse Ghana

" I want intend to end my life now cause I have lost the one o cherish so much I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now", he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another post, he said "I'm not a bad person, I swear I'm not a bad person But with what has happened I think i deserve nothing but death I will gladly die, by hanging, by shooting, which ever way fate has for me I'm willing I can't live with this guilt knowing the girl I loved so much died in my own hands Oh Gooooooood why this What do I do now I deserve death, I want to dieee".

The news has sent shock across social media as netizens share their thoughts on the alleged murder. See a screenshot of the posts below.

Nigerian influencer, Austa XXO killed by boyfriend Pulse Ghana

Nigerian influencer, Austa XXO killed by boyfriend Pulse Ghana