The “Goat” rapper took to Twitter on Sunday, September 26, to call the 14 time Grammy nominee his father and attached a photo grid of himself and 50 Cent sharing a striking resemblance.
AY Poyoo calls 50 Cent his father, shares photo of their striking resemblance (PHOTO)
Ghanaian viral sensation AY Poyoo has called American Grammy winning rapper 50 Cent his father.
He captioned the photo: “Hi Dad @50cent its me your son Ay Poyoo the GOAT from Kwahu Nkawkaw. West Africa, Ghana.”
The photo grid got Twitter users laughing out loud.
The 21-year-old was the lockdown star after showing up in the industry with his unique style which is fast going viral daily and now breaking borders beyond Ghana.
Last year, AY Poyoo, who brags of being the face of Ghana rap and a GOAT (greatest of all time) at that, has caught the attention of Ghanaian Hollywood actor Michael Blackson.
Michael, who doubles as a comedian first shared the remake video of AY Poyoo’s breakthrough video and song, ‘I’m The Goat’, with his face edited onto A.Y Poyoo’s body in the video, in which the young rappers rap about being the GOAT and was even bleating as part of his lyrics.
The video shared on his 4.6 million following Instagram attracted the attention and reaction from his colleague American celebrities, including some Hollywood actors, Hip Hop rappers and other socialites around the globe.
Michael later had Instagram live chat with AY Poyoo and that also saw the likes of Snoop Dogg also reacting to his style. Watch their live chat in the video below for what some people around the world have to say about the Ghanaian internet sensation.
