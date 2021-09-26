AY Poyoo calls 50 Cent his father, shares photo of their striking resemblance (PHOTO)

He captioned the photo: “Hi Dad @50cent its me your son Ay Poyoo the GOAT from Kwahu Nkawkaw. West Africa, Ghana.”

The photo grid got Twitter users laughing out loud.

The 21-year-old was the lockdown star after showing up in the industry with his unique style which is fast going viral daily and now breaking borders beyond Ghana.

Last year, AY Poyoo, who brags of being the face of Ghana rap and a GOAT (greatest of all time) at that, has caught the attention of Ghanaian Hollywood actor Michael Blackson.

Michael, who doubles as a comedian first shared the remake video of AY Poyoo’s breakthrough video and song, ‘I’m The Goat’, with his face edited onto A.Y Poyoo’s body in the video, in which the young rappers rap about being the GOAT and was even bleating as part of his lyrics.

The video shared on his 4.6 million following Instagram attracted the attention and reaction from his colleague American celebrities, including some Hollywood actors, Hip Hop rappers and other socialites around the globe.