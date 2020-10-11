Ayisha appeared on the Delay show and claimed that she financed the production of Obrafour's 'Kasie Bor' song and she lost $45,000 because she didn't make penny back from her investment. However, Obrafour says that is a lie.

In a press release from Execution Entertainment Obrafour threatened to sue Aisha, describing her comment an attempt to reduce his relevance but she has fired back, labelling Obrafour as a hypocrite and daring him to drag her to court.

Obrafour sends strong warning to Aisha Modi with legal threats

Obrafour sends strong warning to Aisha Modi with legal threats

"Jokers, hypocrisy, @iamobrafour only if you are a man sue me and let the world know I am a liar! That day court go sweet ruff I will take u by surprise. People are so ungrateful and inconsiderate," Ayisha wrote on social media.

READ ALSO: MzBel summons Afia Schwarzenegger to the chiefs of James Town

The Stonebwoy went on to add that "it just irritates me cause I don’t mind doing Good but I hate being taken for granted. Let hit Court. Am loving this. This are some of the main reason why Ghana music industry is suffering".

Ayisha later went on a rant during an Instagram live session where she addressed the matter at length and maintained her opinion that Obrofour is an ingrate. Watch the video below.