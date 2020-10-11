Ayisha appeared on the Delay show and claimed that she financed the production of Obrafour's 'Kasie Bor' song and she lost $45,000 because she didn't make penny back from her investment. However, Obrafour says that is a lie.
In a press release from Execution Entertainment Obrafour threatened to sue Aisha, describing her comment an attempt to reduce his relevance but she has fired back, labelling Obrafour as a hypocrite and daring him to drag her to court.
"Jokers, hypocrisy, @iamobrafour only if you are a man sue me and let the world know I am a liar! That day court go sweet ruff I will take u by surprise. People are so ungrateful and inconsiderate," Ayisha wrote on social media.
The Stonebwoy went on to add that "it just irritates me cause I don’t mind doing Good but I hate being taken for granted. Let hit Court. Am loving this. This are some of the main reason why Ghana music industry is suffering".
Ayisha later went on a rant during an Instagram live session where she addressed the matter at length and maintained her opinion that Obrofour is an ingrate. Watch the video below.