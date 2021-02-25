It was a give-and-take affair between the two yesterday when Ayisha Modi went live on Instagram to accuse Nana Akua Addo of backbiting and further claimed that the red-carpet slay queen owes her a loan of $15,000.

Nana Akua Addo responded by saying Ayisha isn’t worth that amount – indicating that the accusation is unfounded.

Ayisha Modi fired back with a post on her Instagram page, narrating how Nana Akua Addo used her to promote her participation in Miss Malaika and gave her nothing in return.

"Life paaa dia! I remember when I was 14 years old this witch made me walk from Mile7 to Accra and walk back from Accra to Mile7, sharing @missmalaikagh flyers,” the post said. “Kwasia What did u give me in return, lemme hear b*llshit from u again. Madam, I don’t fight anymore I beat. Talk your nonsense again and lemme catch u. F*cking you @nanaakuaaddo . Aw but Rose paa what can u show me? F*ck off. You, yourself, you know am 1 person u can’t fight cos if I say Fiii ur whole life will just be short down. Think before u Art . Wannabe slay queens fuo.”

But a few hours later, Pulse.com.gh’s checks show she has deleted the post. It’s unclear why she took back her words.