Ayisoba recalls experience when Rawlings invited him over smoking allegation

In an interview with Code Micky, Ayisoba explained, “JJ Rawlings loved me. When I released ‘I Want to See You, My Father,’ I included a line in the song saying that Rawlings smokes and that Kwame Nkrumah smokes as well. I did this intentionally, and as a result, one of my brothers, Thousand Can Die, who was a soldier, helped me meet JJ Rawlings.”

He added that the president, who was elated to see him, asked him a few questions about the song's lyrics.

“When I met Rawlings, he asked if I was the composer of ‘I Want to See You, My Father.’ He mentioned that he had seen a video of me saying he smokes, and he laughed throughout our conversation. After that, we took pictures and videos together,” he said.

King Ayisoba attributed his success to his authenticity as a musician