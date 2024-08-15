Ayisoba recalls experience when Rawlings invited him over smoking allegation

Popular Ghanaian musician, King Ayisoba, has recalled what transpired when he was invited by the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings sometime in 2020.
Recommended articles
In an interview with Code Micky, Ayisoba explained, “JJ Rawlings loved me. When I released ‘I Want to See You, My Father,’ I included a line in the song saying that Rawlings smokes and that Kwame Nkrumah smokes as well. I did this intentionally, and as a result, one of my brothers, Thousand Can Die, who was a soldier, helped me meet JJ Rawlings.”
He added that the president, who was elated to see him, asked him a few questions about the song's lyrics.
“When I met Rawlings, he asked if I was the composer of ‘I Want to See You, My Father.’ He mentioned that he had seen a video of me saying he smokes, and he laughed throughout our conversation. After that, we took pictures and videos together,” he said.
King Ayisoba attributed his success to his authenticity as a musician
The musician started out with A useful musical collaboration started between him and the late Terry Bonchaka, a hip life artist from Accra. Bonchaka’s early death was a big setback to King Ayisoba but linking up with recording engineer and music producer Panji Anoff turned his fortunes around. The work of the two resulted in a first cassette and cd in 2006 called “Modern Ghanaians”.