ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ayisoba recalls experience when Rawlings invited him over smoking allegation

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian musician, King Ayisoba, has recalled what transpired when he was invited by the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings sometime in 2020.

King Ayisoba
King Ayisoba

Recommended articles

King Ayisoba performing at the event
King Ayisoba performing at the event ece-auto-gen

In an interview with Code Micky, Ayisoba explained, “JJ Rawlings loved me. When I released ‘I Want to See You, My Father,’ I included a line in the song saying that Rawlings smokes and that Kwame Nkrumah smokes as well. I did this intentionally, and as a result, one of my brothers, Thousand Can Die, who was a soldier, helped me meet JJ Rawlings.”

King Ayisoba says he sees himself as a preacher
King Ayisoba says he sees himself as a preacher ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the president, who was elated to see him, asked him a few questions about the song's lyrics.

“When I met Rawlings, he asked if I was the composer of ‘I Want to See You, My Father.’ He mentioned that he had seen a video of me saying he smokes, and he laughed throughout our conversation. After that, we took pictures and videos together,” he said.

King Ayisoba attributed his success to his authenticity as a musician

The musician started out with A useful musical collaboration started between him and the late Terry Bonchaka, a hip life artist from Accra. Bonchaka’s early death was a big setback to King Ayisoba but linking up with recording engineer and music producer Panji Anoff turned his fortunes around. The work of the two resulted in a first cassette and cd in 2006 called “Modern Ghanaians”.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold

Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold blood

Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther admits there are times she feels bad in some of the dresses she wears

Travis Scott

Travis Scott arrested in Paris following violent altercation at a luxury hotel

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others