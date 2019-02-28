According to defunct Ghanaian singer, Mimi, Ghanaian celebrities should follow Kevin's tangent and support artists who draw them too.

A Nigerian pencil artist, Eli Waduba, shared his piece of work on Twitter and pleaded with the twitter community to share it until the superstar comedian sees and he’s gotten just that result but with a bigger surprise.

Kevin Hart, replied his tweet saying that he has seen the work and he would love to purchase it and support him by giving him some more money to draw some of his celebrity friends.

﻿The kind gesture of the comedian touched a lot on social media and Mimi Andani Michaels, who was a popular as Musician is one of them.

She has therefore called out Ghanaian celebrities to do similar to support artists who draw them than just to repost their works.

See a screenshot of Mimi's post below and tell us what you think.