ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Becca was loud and everywhere but childbirth has slowed down her career - Beverly Afaglo

Selorm Tali

Beverly Afaglo is shedding light on how marriage and childbirth draw women back in their showbiz careers.

Becca and Beverly Afaglo
Becca and Beverly Afaglo

According to the actress who is a mother of two children, she lost a role in a series due to her motherly roles.

Recommended articles

Beverly recounts that at the time, her first daughter who was then six months old always wanted to be breastfed before going to bed, hence, staying late into the night on set became a burden she couldn't endure.

Beverly details that people started complaining as she chooses to go home early. She adds, unfortunately, the producer called to tell her that she should stay home to perform her motherly duties and her role was taken off in subsequent editions of the series.

Being married definitely slowed me down because some of the directors told me they couldn’t cast me for certain roles which I played previously because I’m a wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love that they give me such respect but as an actress, it is my duty to act irrespective of my marital status; so if I can perfectly play a role, I don’t see the reason why I should not be given the chance,” she stated.

The “Single Six” actress cited a number of female celebs like Beyonce and Ghanaian singer, Becca among many others have been through similar situations.

Look at Beyonce, because she is a big brand, her team is able to push her works when she brings something out but we know all that this is the Beyonce we knew before marriage because being a wife and a mother affected her.

“Same with Becca, she was very loud and everywhere but that is not happening with her now. You have colleagues you started with, they are single so they will keep working and then, childbirth also slows you down since you can be off for a year and half.

“And then by the time you get back to business, people have taken over your position,” she said during an inerview on Accra based Kingdom FM.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maame Serwaa's new body will ginger you to hit the gym

Maame Serwaa's new body will ginger you to hit the gym

Sarkodie

'I didn’t know where mum and dad were' - Sarkodie on how past difficulties shaped him

Chief Justice details why finally Ama Governor has been denied call to the BAR (VIDEO)

Chief Justice affirms 'controversial' reason Ama Governor has been denied call to the BAR

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus