Beef Alert: ‘Stop being a coward’ - Bosom P-Young jabs Kweku Smoke

Bosom reacted by calling out Kweku Smoke on Twitter, daring him to come straight if he is ready to beef him.

He said ‘if you have issues with me call me and stop putting it in songs,’ adding that he should stop being a coward.

The “Atta Adwoa” hitmaker tweeted: “Ony3 Geng Biom yi no si nky3n. Bruhh @kwekusmoke_ if you have issues with me call me and stop putting it in songs. This aint the right way. Stop being a Coward.”

Kweku Smoke has not responded to P-Yung’s tweet.

Twitter users told Bosom P-Yung to end the beef because it won’t help him. Others suggested it was planned to hype for Smoke’s new song.

“Oh make you people stop that!” former Highly Spiritual record label artiste, Yaw Berk reacted to the tweet.

“They are under one management or so. They are like proper brothers. Forget them, it's for hype!” Twitter user @Evershed_YPT claimed.

Another user @GmcKwesi said: “Argh you geez Dey beef? Yawa oooo the way na me then my paddy be Dey feel you geez way back before you drop Ataa Adwoa slow kraaaa. Adey Kai you then am do some track bi for filling station.”

“Bro bro gyai saa. If u people no dey link anymore aa make am low key cus u den kweku beef go be Yawa forkin,” Twitter user @BansahEmmanue14 added.

Early last year, Bosom P-Yung told Pulse.com.gh that he suffered a severe heartbreak from a girl and that is what inspired him to record his breakthrough song “Attaa Adwoa.”

“The inspiration behind Attaa Adwoa is heartaches.” Speaking in Twi, he added that “Attaa Adwoa is my first love but she broke my heart. The whole thing is I trusted her too much”.