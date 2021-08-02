RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Doctors said Bernard Nyarko died from cancer but his sickness was spiritual’ – Caretaker

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

A woman who claims to be the caretaker of the late Bernard Nyarko has said that the actor’s death was caused by spiritual attacks.

‘Doctors said Bernard Nyarko died from cancer but his sickness was spiritual’ – Caretaker
‘Doctors said Bernard Nyarko died from cancer but his sickness was spiritual’ – Caretaker

Speaking to Sammy Kay in an interview, the woman, who gave her name as Mama Yaa, said everything about the late actor’s sickness showed it wasn’t normal.

Recommended articles

She noted that although a doctor’s report revealed the cause of death to be stomach cancer, she believes otherwise after also coming under spiritual attack for trying to help the late actor.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko
Bishop Bernard Nyarko Bishop Bernard Nyarko Pulse Ghana

“My version of the story and that of his (Benard Nyarko) family are different. The doctor’s report said he died from stomach cancer,” Mama Yaa said.

“However, when I first met the man and the dreams I had [suggest otherwise]. There was even a spirit that tried to stop me from getting close to him in my dreams.

“And because God used me to deliver him, I realised that his sickness wasn’t normal but spiritual. But if you’re not smart, you won’t know that his sickness was spiritual.”

The late Bernard Nyarko, who doubled as a pastor, died in May 2020, to the shock of his fans and colleagues in the movie industry.

Mama Yaa and Nana Kay in an interview
Mama Yaa and Nana Kay in an interview Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death Pulse Ghana

The actor was reported to have fallen ill for a brief period before his demise, although the cause of death still hasn’t been officially disclosed.

Over a year after his demise, his alleged caretaker has revealed that she tried severally to get the late actor to seek spiritual help when his condition deteriorated.

According to her, after realising his sickness wasn’t normal, she advised his family to “rise up” and seek help from elsewhere but no one listened.

Watch the full interview below:

Actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko ‘s caretaker finally reveals what k!lled him,reveals family secrets &…

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing” (Photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing”