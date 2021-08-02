‘Doctors said Bernard Nyarko died from cancer but his sickness was spiritual’ – Caretaker

Speaking to Sammy Kay in an interview, the woman, who gave her name as Mama Yaa, said everything about the late actor’s sickness showed it wasn’t normal.
A woman who claims to be the caretaker of the late Bernard Nyarko has said that the actor’s death was caused by spiritual attacks.
She noted that although a doctor’s report revealed the cause of death to be stomach cancer, she believes otherwise after also coming under spiritual attack for trying to help the late actor.
“My version of the story and that of his (Benard Nyarko) family are different. The doctor’s report said he died from stomach cancer,” Mama Yaa said.
“However, when I first met the man and the dreams I had [suggest otherwise]. There was even a spirit that tried to stop me from getting close to him in my dreams.
“And because God used me to deliver him, I realised that his sickness wasn’t normal but spiritual. But if you’re not smart, you won’t know that his sickness was spiritual.”
The late Bernard Nyarko, who doubled as a pastor, died in May 2020, to the shock of his fans and colleagues in the movie industry.
The actor was reported to have fallen ill for a brief period before his demise, although the cause of death still hasn’t been officially disclosed.
Over a year after his demise, his alleged caretaker has revealed that she tried severally to get the late actor to seek spiritual help when his condition deteriorated.
According to her, after realising his sickness wasn’t normal, she advised his family to “rise up” and seek help from elsewhere but no one listened.
Watch the full interview below:
