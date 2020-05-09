The “Masakyera” actor passed away on Saturday, May 2, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) after a short illness.

According to his brother Isaac Darko, Bernard died a natural death, debunking rumours that he had died under strange circumstances.

Even though there have been some controversies surrounding his death, including accusations of his mother blocking colleague actors who were willing to support him when he was sick, his family is holding a one-week observation in both Accra and Kumasi.

Accra’s event is happening at Lakeside Estate, Ashaley Botwe, and in Kumasi, it’s happening at Pakoso, near Asokore.

From a live streaming video published by Kofi TV from the Lakeside Estate event, the family took into consideration strict measures on face masks and greeting with their elbows as directed by the government but social distancing is still a major issue.

The family members are seen sitting close to each other and having a normal conversation.

Watch the first video from the event below and stay tuned for more updates.