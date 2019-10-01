Fast-rising dancehall artiste J. Derobie believes sports betting is good and has saved many youths from engaging in armed robbery.

According to him, sports betting is a means of survival for many young men who could otherwise have been involved in other social vices.

J. Derobie, born Derrick Obobbie Junior, is currently a brand ambassador for the betting company betPawa.

Dancehall artiste J.Derobie

“Betting is good, betting is good. It has helped most of the youth, it has pushed some of them from stealing and all that,” he told Accra-based Class FM.

“You know, if it weren't for betting, some [young] people would be on the streets stealing and robbing.

“So, the betting is good; that's what I think”, he stressed.

Sports betting has often divided opinions among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its effects on the youth.

Some also believe betting is legal and therefore cannot be described as a bad practice when no laws are broken.

Some weeks ago, GH One newscaster Serwaa Amihere came under fire for suggesting sports betting was becoming a national crisis.