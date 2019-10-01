The “Yes I do” hit maker said she had enough money and was already driving her own car before joining the record label.

Singer Becca

“I had enough cash before I signed on to Zylofon,” Becca said on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM.

“Even before I joined Zylofon I was driving whatever car I wanted to drive, travel to everywhere I want to…eat whatever food I wanted.”

Becca was reacting to claims that she used funds from Zylofon Media to open a spa in Accra.

The award-winning singer owns a body and health treatment centre, Kora, at East Legon near the A&C Shopping Mall.

The collapse of Menzgold has affected a number of companies owned by the embattled Nana Appiah Mensah.

Zylofon Music was hit hard by the turbulence, leading to many of its signed artistes jumping ship.

The likes of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Becca have all left, with the record label currently on the verge of collapse.

Explaining her departure, Becca said her contract with the label ended in January this year.

She revealed that she is still friends with NAM1, adding that she is always open to re-signing onto the record label.

Becca is currently promoting her new single, titled ‘Yes I do’, which features Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage.