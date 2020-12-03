John Dumelo is contesting the parliamentary seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the NDC against NPP’s Lydia Alhassan at this year’s general elections.

He has campaigned fervently, but despite his influence in the film industry, he has failed to gather support from his industry friends.

Even yesterday, some top actors, Bibi Bright, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and General Ntatia, stormed the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to campaign against John Dumelo.

Beverly Afaglo Baah

Reacting to this, Beverly Afaglo slammed her fellow actors for campaigning against their own.

“How will I be able to slur, taint or dishonour a colleague's name and hard work?” she asked in an Instagram post. “How will I forget friendship and family for money and fame? How will I be able to disregard my profession and allow politics to make a ridicule of my profession? It will be difficult. Thank God I'm not in that corner but we should all remember that after 7th December, life still goes on.”

Her post backfired. She was dragged by supporters of the NPP and fans of the actors who have endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo.

She was quick to respond with another post which describes her critics as ‘ugly’ and threatened to block them.

“I didn't use a fake account to say my mind, so if you have guts and you are not a hypocrite, reply me with your own account. Don't create a fake account with only 10 followers and no pics etc just to insult me. Seen over 20 already. Face me with your ugly face. My last post, I wrote #postanddelete and that's what I did. No fool should come and comment nonsense under any of my posts again...On a blocking spree. Thank you,” she added.