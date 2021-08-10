RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Management of Beverly Afaglo has released an official statement on how the actress lost all belongings to a fire outbreak.

Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her
Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her

The house of the Ghanaian actress in Tema went up in flames yesterday and the disaster has left her with nothing as she disclosed everything at her home was burnt to ashes.

Recommended articles

She shared footage of the incident on social media with a caption that reads "everything gone, my passports, clothes, shoes, bags, wigs, jewellery, perfumes, my furniture, my kitchen everything gone. My kids' room and all their clothes everything is gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all".

www.instagram.com

"My mum, the kids' nanny, the kids and I are all left with nothing. This country let’s stop doing partisan politics and set our priorities right and stop the misplaced priorities. Ghana hmmmmmm," she added.

Friends and fans of the Ghanaian actress, married to Choirmaster of Praye fame, have since been sympathizing with her. According to an official statement by, Cine God Studios with, her management outfit, people have been asking about how to support the actress.

Beverly Afaglo with husband Choirmaster of Praye fame and children
Beverly Afaglo with husband Choirmaster of Praye fame and children Beverly Afaglo with husband Choirmaster of Praye fame and children Pulse Ghana

Accordingly, the outfit has shared details of a MOMO number for interested people to send donations to.

"Management has since been inundated with calls from fans, well-wishers and colleagues in the industry, many of whom have expressed willingness to offer support to the actress at this difficult time. Hence account numbers have been added to this release after a consensus, for all and sundry who would want to make donations to aid the actress to recover from this tragic loss" the statement said.

"We would like to state emphatically that this decision is Management's and not the actress'. Once again, thank you all for the love and support. Both Management and Beverly sincerely appreciate them. MoMo Number: 0557386933 Name: Trudy Ameko B.A.B Handy Man Ghana Limited 1234567890123".

See the statement below which also gives an account of how the fire started.

Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her
Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her Pulse Ghana
Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her
Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her Beverly Afaglo's management drops MOMO details for sympathizers who want to support her Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17

Wedding turns fatal as lightning hits groom and guests, killing 17