Beyonce celebrates Shatta Wale on his birthday

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale marked his birthday and Beyonce joined him to celebrate it.

Shatta Wale with Beyoncé
Shatta Wale with Beyoncé

The American singer took to her official website to wish Shatta Wale a birthday. The two have worked their ways into each other's lives after they collaborated on 'Already', a song by Beyonce on her Lion King; The Gift album.

Shatta Wale's feature with Beyonce became one of the favourite tracks on the album and it has been nominated for the Grammys among others.

With this in mind, Beyonce's official website decided to once again appreciate Shatta Wale. A rare childhood picture of the Ghanaian artiste was posted on the highly visited website with a message that says "Happy birthday Shatta Wale".

Shatta Wale appeared on the website alongside Wyclef Jean and Eminem as one of few artists who get to be celebrated by Beyonce that way.

Shatta Wale demonstrated a similar gesture to celebrated Jay Z' wife last month on her birthday.

"This Birthday will bring miracles, blessings. And also greatness in all you do from now on .. Happy Birthday @beyonce my Mami. May you live long and accomplish all your dreams,” he wrote.

The 'Already' has always been grateful to the American singer and her team for making the collaboration happen. According to him, Beyonce is his Grammy.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

