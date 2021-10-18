Shatta Wale's feature with Beyonce became one of the favourite tracks on the album and it has been nominated for the Grammys among others.

With this in mind, Beyonce's official website decided to once again appreciate Shatta Wale. A rare childhood picture of the Ghanaian artiste was posted on the highly visited website with a message that says "Happy birthday Shatta Wale".

Shatta Wale appeared on the website alongside Wyclef Jean and Eminem as one of few artists who get to be celebrated by Beyonce that way.

Beyonce celebrates Shatta Wale on his birthday Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale demonstrated a similar gesture to celebrated Jay Z' wife last month on her birthday.

"This Birthday will bring miracles, blessings. And also greatness in all you do from now on .. Happy Birthday @beyonce my Mami. May you live long and accomplish all your dreams,” he wrote.