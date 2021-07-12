RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bibi Bright justifies why Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia must be paid salaries

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actress, Bibi Bright, has justified the move by the NPP government to pay the wives of Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia a monthly salary.

Actress Bibi Bright
Actress Bibi Bright

The report has sparked outrage on social media after The Emoluments Committee set up by President Akufo-Addo has recommended that spouses of Heads of States and their Vices be put on salaries with the same pay grade as Cabinet Ministers

Recommended articles

However, actress Bibi Bright who is a staunch NPP supporter is supporting the recommendation. She explains that "for years since 2008.. 'Ama Ghana' has been paying some amounts of money under the table to former first and second ladies till date tagged as "Allowances". As teachers, nurses and other public servants had taxes deducted from their salaries for national building these under the table sums of money was paid with no tax deduction".

First and Second lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia
First and Second lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia Business Insider Africa

Bibi emphasizes that the move is good but the NDC has poisoned the minds of Ghanaians against it. "Today, the president supposes that the 'allowances' that are been paid behind doors should be brought to light and paid as salaries so they can be taxed just like every other public servant, the opposition decides to run with it, twist and turn it to emotionally frustrate the hearts and minds of Ghanaians".

Commenting on reports that the said salary rumoured to be GH21,000 would be backdated to 2017, the actress is saying that "am still asking and am yet to get any credible answers about the backdating aspect of this news" adding that " I personally disagree that their salaries should be backdated since they, as in ALL former and previous first and second ladies have all been paid their allowances till date, I repeat all of them".

Bibi Bright
Bibi Bright Bibi Bright Pulse Ghana

In a social media post sighted by pulse.com.gh, she continues that "then again I think what we need to ask again is 'how much is this " allowances"? For all we know it may be even more than parliamentarians or ministers pay. I quote former minister of energy under the NDC administration said "he didn't even know that first and second ladies take allowances" so a whole member of parliament and a minister had no idea how much more you and I?"

"My fellow Ghanaians what if this present day administration also decided to keep mute about these "allowances" and continued to pay sums of money under the table? How do we ask for accountability and transparency as a nation if we continue to criticize the truth and uphold the unknown? "Ama Ghana" my 2cents thank you" she concluded.

TB JOSHUA FUNERAL: TB Joshua laid in state at Synagogue Church.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you

Palm Wine: The health benefits of this drink will amaze you [Leadership]

Market chairman dies on top of his wife’s salesgirl after taking aphrodisiac

Man dies during sex competition after finishing the seventh round

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]