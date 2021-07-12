Bibi Bright justifies why Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia must be paid salaries

However, actress Bibi Bright who is a staunch NPP supporter is supporting the recommendation. She explains that "for years since 2008.. 'Ama Ghana' has been paying some amounts of money under the table to former first and second ladies till date tagged as "Allowances". As teachers, nurses and other public servants had taxes deducted from their salaries for national building these under the table sums of money was paid with no tax deduction".

Bibi emphasizes that the move is good but the NDC has poisoned the minds of Ghanaians against it. "Today, the president supposes that the 'allowances' that are been paid behind doors should be brought to light and paid as salaries so they can be taxed just like every other public servant, the opposition decides to run with it, twist and turn it to emotionally frustrate the hearts and minds of Ghanaians".

Commenting on reports that the said salary rumoured to be GH21,000 would be backdated to 2017, the actress is saying that "am still asking and am yet to get any credible answers about the backdating aspect of this news" adding that " I personally disagree that their salaries should be backdated since they, as in ALL former and previous first and second ladies have all been paid their allowances till date, I repeat all of them".

In a social media post sighted by pulse.com.gh, she continues that "then again I think what we need to ask again is 'how much is this " allowances"? For all we know it may be even more than parliamentarians or ministers pay. I quote former minister of energy under the NDC administration said "he didn't even know that first and second ladies take allowances" so a whole member of parliament and a minister had no idea how much more you and I?"