‘Big Bomber’- Delay praises herself boldly amid Akua Donkor curse drama

Some netizens also hoped that the two had managed to resolve their differences privately before Donkor’s passing, as the absence of reconciliation could have serious repercussions.

In response to the situation, Delay posted a picture of herself on social media with the caption, “Big bomber.”

Background

Recently, Akua Donkor recounted a distressing experience with Deloris Frimpong Manso, known as Delay, during an interview on Agyenkwa FM.

The Freedom Party flagbearer described feeling humiliated after appearing on The Delay Show, which led her to curse Delay.

Akua Donkor accused the media personality of disrespect, using derogatory language during their interaction.

She recalled, “I cursed her after the show, saying that if she hasn’t given birth before, she will never give birth. Also, she will never find a better man to marry in this life until she dies. You left your mother to come and call me a mad woman?”

