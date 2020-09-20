This night, two housemates, Trickytee and Ozo were evicted from the reality show and the later's exit, has seen Nengi, his love interest in the house, uncontrollably weeping over his eviction.

Ozo whilst in the house has made it obvious to viewers and Nengi that he is interested in her, a pursuit the Nigerian beauty queen has been shooting down with reasons that she has a relationship outside the house.

READ ALSO: Meet Kelvyn Boy's first daughter as she turns 4

Nevertheless, Ozo never stopped pursuing his interest in a manner that has seen viewers naming him Tony Umez. Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, his stay in the house has ended today and Nengi couldn't hold it that to shed tears.

Nengi and Ozo

Watch the video below plus social media reactions to Ozo's eviction.