Queen Ayorkor in a recent interview disclosed how she manged to get Bisa Kdei's verse on her yet to be released song titled "Saa Side Ho".

Narrating how it happened, she said "the first day my management, West Jam Entertainment, approached Bisa Kdei with the feature, Bisa auditioned me, to test my voice and singing prowess before accepting to work on the project we wanted him on".

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, she added that "during the second meeting, Bisa Kdei demanded a whopping amount of money but my management and that of his finally agreed on $13,500 for his verse on the song and video appearance".

Talking about the cost of the collaboration, Queen Ayorkor stated that "even though I'm young and upcoming, this is Bisa Kdei, such a huge brand in Africa and the world. That is his business so my management respected his demands,".

The songstress is set to release the song, which has its audio production going to Fox Beat, soon promises that it is coming with its official video which has been directed by Prince Dovloo.