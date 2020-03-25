The “Mea” singer, in a video seen by pulse.com.gh, opines that coronavirus lockdown has humbled all musicians who claim to be big artistes because they have all been locked down at home just like any musician.

Kelvyn Boy, who was once described as an underground act by Stonebwoy after their split, said in the new video that “ this be the time we for come together, all the artistes, those wey them dey think say they feel big, them say e be them be big artiste then thing nu, e b now wey you for show say you say be big artiste. ”

READ ALSO: China did not use Pastors to fight Coronavirus - Kwaw Kese tells gov't

The Ghanaian added that "right now e no be you supremacy, no be me be big, travel go play the show? or put up a show now and see, we all we dey house now". Kelvin Boy emphasized that this is the period fellow musicians must drop their ego to unite.

Watch the video .