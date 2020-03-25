President Nana Akufo-Addo declared Wednesday, March 25, as a National Day of Fasting and Prayer, and while millions of people are observing, Kwaw Kese says it’s a wrong approach.

According to the “Dondo” hitmaker, the best approach is to use medicine and research from universities just like China did.

“Ama Ghana is tired and pitiful. When the disease broke out in China, they didn’t call any pastor to pray. They used medicine to fight. And it’s been five days since they recorded a new case,” he said in an Instagram video.

He said Ghanaian herbalist are capable of finding a solution to the problem but pastors were rather used to tackle the pandemic.

“What are we doing we Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology? There are many herbalists in Ghana but pastors were rather called to pray against the virus. It’s the same pastors who sleep with people’s wives and Legon female students.”

He added: “God is even angry with you for not using your brain.”

Watch the video below.