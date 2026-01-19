KMA to remove sex workers and migrant beggars from Kumasi

KMA is set to launch operations targeting sex workers and migrant beggars in Kumasi, aiming to restore order, security, and sanitation across the city.

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, has announced that the Assembly is set to launch a major operation to crack down on sex workers operating in the city and to remove migrant beggars from the streets of Kumasi.

Speaking on Nhyira FM, Mr Boadi expressed serious concern over the growing visibility of prostitution in several parts of the metropolis, describing it as a threat to the image, security, and social order of Kumasi.

He specifically named Asafo, Ashtown, Ahodwo, and Adum as areas that have become notable hubs for the illicit trade.

Mr Boadi stated:

The increasing presence of prostitution in Asafo, Ashtown, Ahodwo, Adum and other areas of the city is worrying

The KMA Chief Executive revealed that intelligence gathered by the Assembly indicates that a significant number of the individuals involved in sex work are not Ghanaian nationals.

He raised alarm over the possibility of human trafficking and the involvement of organised criminal networks.

He explained,

Intelligence suggests that a significant number of those involved are non-Ghanaian, with some individuals allegedly trafficking them into the country for sex work

Mr Boadi issued a strong warning that such activities would no longer be tolerated in the Ashanti Regional capital.

He cautioned,

Such business is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated in Kumasi, the Garden City. We will take action to address the situation very soon

He disclosed that a special task force is currently being prepared to commence operations aimed at clamping down on prostitution and all related activities.

Anyone found to be involved in trafficking or facilitating the practice will face arrest and prosecution, he added.

In addition to the planned crackdown on prostitution, the KMA is also addressing the rising number of migrant beggars on the streets of Kumasi.

Mr Boadi announced that the Assembly is working closely with the Ghana Immigration Service to identify and remove non-Ghanaian beggars from the metropolis.

“We’re working hand-in-hand with Ghana Immigration to remove migrant beggars from the streets of Kumasi,” he said.

The KMA Chief Executive stressed that these measures are essential to safeguarding the reputation of Kumasi and ensuring that both residents and visitors feel safe and comfortable in the city.

Stakeholders have welcomed the announcement, acknowledging that persistent street begging and open prostitution have become increasingly visible challenges in recent times.