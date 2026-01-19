Advertisement

Student arraigned for allegedly using GCB ATM card to withdraw GH¢24,849

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:49 - 19 January 2026
A student is facing two stealing charges after allegedly withdrawing GH¢24,849 from GCB Bank customers through an ATM card swap scam.
Advertisement

A student has been arraigned before the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly using a GCB Bank automated teller machine (ATM) card to withdraw GH¢24,849 from two customers' accounts.

Advertisement

The accused identified as Regan Kwesi Egbe Addo, also known as Morgan Addo, has been charged with two counts of stealing in two separate cases and has pleaded not guilty.

As reported by GNA, in the first case, the prosecution alleged that on September 17, 2025, Addo posed as a staff member of GCB Bank at the Ministries ATM in Accra and deceived a customer into following him to the Société Générale Ghana Bank Premier Towers branch.

READ ALSO: 53 Nigerians arrested in cybercrime crackdown in Greater Accra

Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, who led the prosecution, said Addo stood behind the complainant while he entered his personal identification number and later requested to clean the ATM card chip, during which he allegedly swapped the card.

Advertisement

The court heard that Addo subsequently withdrew GH¢14,949 belonging to the complainant at various locations in Accra, including the Kempinski Hotel and the Airport City Shell Fuel Station, without the complainant's consent.

The prosecution said the police at Ministries retrieved closed-circuit television footage from GCB Bank to track the movements of the complainant and the accused.

READ ALSO: Arise Ghana to picket US Embassy over extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta

In the second case, Addo was alleged to have used a similar modus operandi to steal GH¢9,900 from the account of a female GCB Bank customer and staff member of the Ministry of Fisheries on December 23, 2025, at about 1640 hours.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the incident to the police at Ministries after learning of Addo's arrest, following his placement on a police wanted list for alleged ATM card thefts within the Accra Central Division.

Advertisement

The court admitted Addo to bail and directed him to appear, together with his lawyer if any, for a case management conference on March 11, 2026, while the prosecution was ordered to file its witness statements and disclosures.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ever accepted cookies on a website? Here's what it means
Lifestyle
19.01.2026
Ever accepted cookies on a website? Here's what it means
‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny
Entertainment
19.01.2026
‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny
Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know
Sports
19.01.2026
Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know
Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe
News
19.01.2026
Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe
CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest
Sports
19.01.2026
CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest
'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer
News
19.01.2026
'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer