Student arraigned for allegedly using GCB ATM card to withdraw GH¢24,849

A student has been arraigned before the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly using a GCB Bank automated teller machine (ATM) card to withdraw GH¢24,849 from two customers' accounts.

The accused identified as Regan Kwesi Egbe Addo, also known as Morgan Addo, has been charged with two counts of stealing in two separate cases and has pleaded not guilty.

As reported by GNA, in the first case, the prosecution alleged that on September 17, 2025, Addo posed as a staff member of GCB Bank at the Ministries ATM in Accra and deceived a customer into following him to the Société Générale Ghana Bank Premier Towers branch.

Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, who led the prosecution, said Addo stood behind the complainant while he entered his personal identification number and later requested to clean the ATM card chip, during which he allegedly swapped the card.

The court heard that Addo subsequently withdrew GH¢14,949 belonging to the complainant at various locations in Accra, including the Kempinski Hotel and the Airport City Shell Fuel Station, without the complainant's consent.

The prosecution said the police at Ministries retrieved closed-circuit television footage from GCB Bank to track the movements of the complainant and the accused.

In the second case, Addo was alleged to have used a similar modus operandi to steal GH¢9,900 from the account of a female GCB Bank customer and staff member of the Ministry of Fisheries on December 23, 2025, at about 1640 hours.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the incident to the police at Ministries after learning of Addo's arrest, following his placement on a police wanted list for alleged ATM card thefts within the Accra Central Division.

