Speaking during a show on Hitz FM, the pundit said that the “Azonto Ghost” singer showed up from nowhere, when Dancehall was trending in Ghana, to give Highlife music attention.

Mr Logic emphasized that people should stop claiming that Bisa Kdei’s career dead because they now have Kuami Eugene and KiDi as an option, adding that what people are doing to the “Mansa” singer right now, a time will come, where they will do same to Lynx brothers.

The Pundit further explained he sees Bisa Kdei as the saviour of highlife music and the millennial highlife acts are only continuing Bisa’s legacy. Hear more from him in the video below and tell us what you think.