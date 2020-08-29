The 43-year-old actor died of colon cancer after battling the disease for the past 4 years. His family announced his death on his social media pages with a statement that reads "it is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman".

The sad statement continued that "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy, It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther".

The actor died at his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time". ⁣

The Marvel Studios produced movie was released in 2018 and it grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide and broke numerous box office records, including the highest-grossing film by a black director, Ryan Coogler.

The multiple awards winning movie which also featured the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira among others became the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time and the third-highest-grossing film in the U.S. and Canada and the second-highest-grossing film of 2018.