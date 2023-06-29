Blakk Rasta descends on Sarkodie amidst 'Try Me' brouhaha, calls him 'fake' (VIDEO)

She added that Sarkodie drove her to the hospital and did not reach back to her again. However, Sarkodie denied some of the allegations, claiming that he asked Yvonne Nelson to keep the pregnancy but she said no.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie's reply has seen Yvonne Nelson clapping back at him, in one of her tweets, she said she is glad people are seeing the true personality of Sarkodie as she expressed her disappointment in the rapper for insulting her in the 'Try Me' song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding his two cents to the ongoing drama, Blakk Rasta says Sarkodie has always been among the celebrities who pretend to have a good personality but in reality, they are fake and liars.

During his Urban Blend show on 3FM, the presenter argued that anyone who has had an encounter with Sarkodie should be able to determine how fake he is. According to Blakk Rasta he has a lot of proof to back his statement.

“People pretend to be who they are not and Sarkodie is one of those people; no two ways about that. Now if you have followed Sarkodie and you want to remove that veil from your eyes, you would know that this is a fake guy. There are so many things I can say about Sarkodie but for the fact that I would not have time to go through that, I would just mention a couple of them”, he stated.

Blakk Rasta also referenced how Sarkodie once called for donations to fund the treatment of a sick girl who came to him for help. He said Sarkodie always says ‘money no be problem’ but he could not afford to pay for the sick girl’s treatment.

“There was a time Sarkodie was seeking some finance to help a girl who was sick. I think the amount involved was about GHC10,000 and this was about two years ago. Sarkodie came on Twitter and was asking people to donate to the cost of GHC10,000 to take care of a sick child who was in ICU.

ADVERTISEMENT