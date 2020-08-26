Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the NPP manifesto launch announced that the party's government intends to build an airport in the Central Region should the party win the 2020 election, a move Blakk Rasta says it will be waste of money if it ever happens.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Speaking on Zylonfo FM, he said "Much as we are happy to have infrastructure some of them are nothing but political inducements. I don't want to fly to Cape Coast from Accra. The road is dangerous yes, what can you do to ease the danger rather than building an Airport".

Blakk Rasta adds that travelling to Cape Coast by road allows one to have a good view of the country as a tourist than flying. "All the way from Accra to Cape Coast is full of things that we will like to see with our eyes, the beauty of the country".

Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us on the airport which the Vice President says will boost economical activities in the area.