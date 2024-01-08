The Ghanaian journalist turned entrepreneur explained that her admiration for Kuami Eugene had an unexpected impact on her during the singing marathon when the Highlife artiste made a surprise appearance at the event center.
Blame Kuami Eugene if Guinness World Record disqualifies my sing-a-thon - Afua Asantewaa
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is aspiring to secure the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, says Kuami Eugene should be blamed if her attempt gets disqualified.
Afua disclosed that she forgot the lyrics to Kuami Eugene's part in the song 'Asuoden,' a track by Sista Afia featuring Kuami Eugene.
"Kuami Eugene is my crush. That guy came, and I forgot my lyrics. I said to myself that he was going to disturb me with his presence. If Guinness people do not give me the record, it is Kuami Eugene.
My husband knows I have a crush on him, so when he got there, I said he shouldn’t have been there. I couldn’t remember his lyrics to ‘Asuoden.’ I just like him," she humorously stated in during interview with Hitz FM.
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, starting on December 24, 2023, and scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2023. Sunil Waghmare held the previous record, achieved in 2012, singing for 105 hours.
On December 29, 2023, Afua Asantewaa concluded her attempt, surpassing the previous record by achieving an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.
In a Facebook post, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "THIS IS WHERE I END MY JOURNEY! 126 HOURS, 52 MINS. WE BROKE A RECORD AND SET A NEW ONE. IT WAS YOUR LOVE, DEDICATION, MOTIVATION, AND PRAYERS THAT GAVE ME THE STRENGTH TO GET ON MY FEET EVERY TIME AND KEEP GOING FOR THIS LONG. IT WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU! THANK YOU EVERYONE, THANK YOU GHANA!"
