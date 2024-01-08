Blame Kuami Eugene if Guinness World Record disqualifies my sing-a-thon - Afua Asantewaa

Afua disclosed that she forgot the lyrics to Kuami Eugene's part in the song 'Asuoden,' a track by Sista Afia featuring Kuami Eugene.

"Kuami Eugene is my crush. That guy came, and I forgot my lyrics. I said to myself that he was going to disturb me with his presence. If Guinness people do not give me the record, it is Kuami Eugene.

ADVERTISEMENT

My husband knows I have a crush on him, so when he got there, I said he shouldn’t have been there. I couldn’t remember his lyrics to ‘Asuoden.’ I just like him," she humorously stated in during interview with Hitz FM.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, starting on December 24, 2023, and scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2023. Sunil Waghmare held the previous record, achieved in 2012, singing for 105 hours.

On December 29, 2023, Afua Asantewaa concluded her attempt, surpassing the previous record by achieving an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.