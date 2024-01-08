ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Blame Kuami Eugene if Guinness World Record disqualifies my sing-a-thon - Afua Asantewaa

Selorm Tali

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is aspiring to secure the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, says Kuami Eugene should be blamed if her attempt gets disqualified.

Afua Asantewaa's Singathon currently underway
Afua Asantewaa's Singathon currently underway

The Ghanaian journalist turned entrepreneur explained that her admiration for Kuami Eugene had an unexpected impact on her during the singing marathon when the Highlife artiste made a surprise appearance at the event center.

Recommended articles

Afua disclosed that she forgot the lyrics to Kuami Eugene's part in the song 'Asuoden,' a track by Sista Afia featuring Kuami Eugene.

"Kuami Eugene is my crush. That guy came, and I forgot my lyrics. I said to myself that he was going to disturb me with his presence. If Guinness people do not give me the record, it is Kuami Eugene.

ADVERTISEMENT

My husband knows I have a crush on him, so when he got there, I said he shouldn’t have been there. I couldn’t remember his lyrics to ‘Asuoden.’ I just like him," she humorously stated in during interview with Hitz FM.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, starting on December 24, 2023, and scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2023. Sunil Waghmare held the previous record, achieved in 2012, singing for 105 hours.

On December 29, 2023, Afua Asantewaa concluded her attempt, surpassing the previous record by achieving an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

In a Facebook post, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "THIS IS WHERE I END MY JOURNEY! 126 HOURS, 52 MINS. WE BROKE A RECORD AND SET A NEW ONE. IT WAS YOUR LOVE, DEDICATION, MOTIVATION, AND PRAYERS THAT GAVE ME THE STRENGTH TO GET ON MY FEET EVERY TIME AND KEEP GOING FOR THIS LONG. IT WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU! THANK YOU EVERYONE, THANK YOU GHANA!"

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Berla Mundi ties the knot at private ceremony (PHOTO)

Berla Mundi ties the knot at private ceremony (PHOTO)

Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's secret wedding (SCREENSHOT)

Giovani Caleb confirms Berla Mundi's secret wedding (SCREENSHOT)

Ghanaian cleared by Guinness World Records to attempt Read-A-Thon

Guinness World Records clears Ghanaian man to embark 6-days Read-A-Thon

Dag Heward-Mill's daughter holds plush wedding, Dr Bawumia, Alan and more show up (PHOTOS)

Dag Heward-Mill's daughter holds plush wedding, Bawumia, Alan, others show up [PHOTOS]