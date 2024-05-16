According to him, talent and hard work also play crucial factors in achieving success.
Blowing big grammar won't get you anything, but talent will – Lil Win to critics
Actor and comedian Lil Win is challenging the notion that fluency in English is the primary measure of intelligence and success.
Recommended articles
In a recent interview on Accra-based Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz show, Lil Win shared his perspective, highlighting that success is driven by talent rather than language proficiency.
He urged people to reconsider their perceptions of achievement and recognize that language skills are not the sole determinant of potential.
Reflecting on his journey to stardom despite struggling with English, Lil Win emphasised that talent and dedication are the true keys to success.
"English can never buy land, but talent can buy everything," he stated.
The actor, renowned for his unique English-speaking style, is currently promoting his latest production, "A Country Called Ghana," featuring a star-studded cast including Nigeria's Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, alongside Ghana's Paa George
LilWin also revealed that Former President John Dramani Mahama's son has notably contributed to his School.
This act of generosity came to light after LilWin highlighted the need for improved transportation for his school.
It is however unclear which of the Mahama sons bought the bus for LilWin's school.
Kwadwo Nkansah, professionally known as Lil Win, is a Ghanaian artist, musician, actor, and comedian. He is the founder and director of Great Minds International School in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh