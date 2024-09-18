Bridget Otoo slams Michael Blackson for avoiding Nana Addo's name in Eurobond loss saga

However, Bridget Otoo had an issue with his decision to blame the country as a whole instead of holding the current administration accountable.

Micheal Blackson Essence

The comedian said he bought the Eurobonds to help fund his school project in Agona Nsaba. He explained that his goal was to use the investment to support the tuition-free school in his hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after losing the entire investment, he expressed concerns about how to keep the school running.

In a series of posts, Blackson explained that the loss could affect the school's lifespan, and he might have to rely on charity to keep its doors open.

‘The Michael Blackson Academy’ Pulse Ghana

According to him, the Eurobonds were intended to sustain the school over its lifetime. However, he lamented: "Ghana decided to use our money to pay their debt to China or whoever and leave us hanging."

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Blackson publicly calls out the Finance Minister.

Unhappy with the situation, he publicly called out the Finance Minister.

"Who’s the minister of finance in Ghana? I have beef with this guy. People of the diaspora decided to invest in our continent, and they used our money to pay their debt, giving us two options. Either take a 37% cut and receive 5% interest with an 11-year maturity date or no cut but 1.9% interest with a 15-year maturity date. I’m very disappointed in my people for this," he posted.

Bridget Otoo responded to his outburst, pointing out that Blackson should have addressed the individuals in power.

ADVERTISEMENT

She argued that by blaming Ghana, he was avoiding direct criticism of the government, which is responsible for managing the country’s finances. In her post on X, she wrote:

“Michael Blackson is talking about Ghana instead of mentioning Akuffo Addo and Bawumia. He didn’t hesitate to name JM when he had to drag him. Mtseeeeew.”

Blackson's school, which opened in Agona Nsabaa in 2023, was first announced in 2020, offering free education to children from kindergarten to Basic 3.