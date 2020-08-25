According to Bullet, whose outfit is behind the management of Wendy Shay, his uncle has died outof the result of his locked up cash cash in the Menzgold saga. "Sad news I just lost my uncle because of his locked up funds at menz gold," he wrote on social media.

Bullet went ahead and asked "so are we going to sit aloof and watch the sweat and hard earned money of innocent individuals been locked up with no proper surety of payment?" Menzgold, the Nana Appiah Mensah owned gold dealership company was shut down in 2018 by SEC.

The Bank of Ghana backing SEC's action said the company's operations were illegal because "they were more or less taking deposits which we disagreed with and they have also had issues with the SEC".

Embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

Since then, clients who have their investments locked up in the saga have been calling for refund but company has not been able to do so despite making promises.