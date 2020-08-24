The Ghanaian singer has called on all-female artistes whose careers were birthed after Ebony Reigns popularity to be grateful to the 'Poison' singer who passed over two years ago, she adds that a statue must be erected in honour of the late singer.

According to Wendy, Ebony has paved the way and she deserves 'thank you' from all those she influenced. "All the female artiste that came after Ebony including myself should be thankful to her because her career shed light upon the female fraternity and made people pay attention to us," she tweeted.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian media promote stupid things; that's why Nigeria always win - Nigerian comedian, Pararan

Wendy Shay is signed to Rufftown Record label, the outfit which was responsible for Ebony's management. However, she has faced a backlash from fans over claims attempting to copy the late singer, an opinion she has denied but always accepts that Ebony has paved the way for her.

The 'Emergency' singer says her predecessor even deserves a statue to honour the great talent that she displayed whilst on earth. Wendy did not leave out her record label C.EO, Bullet, in the distribution the statues. She says he deserves one too for his apt songwriting gift that has created a number of Ghanaian hit songs. See her tweet below.