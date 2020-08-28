According to Mr Logic, Wendy is not qualified for the title because her songs can not even reach Togo so she should desist from claiming the title and Bullet has responded to his comment with foul language.

In defence of his artiste, Bullet to took to social media to reply Mr Logic when he tweeted "Everyone has the right to choose any name or title which one deems fit, that is why Mr. Foolish calls himself Mr Logic and no one is annoyed. So why are u crying over the Queen of Ghana Music title? Wendy Shay is the Queen of Ghana Music period!!!!".

Bullet did not leave it there, he shared a screenshot of his tweet on Instagram and he wrote "Mr logic sorry Mr foolish, stop attacking every artiste I produce. You started with ebony and now you've centred your hatred attention on Wendyshayofficial".

Mr Logic, manager of Vybrant Faya

He ended his rant saying that "Instead of you to go out there and make money, you are always on the radio talking nonsense that is why you are so poor. Wendy Shay can feed you and your entire generation".