Bullet, whose record label has Fantana and Wendy Shay, has attributed the former’s recent behaviour and antics online has been introduced to. The two female acts clashed on social media over the weekend and traded insults with each other, seeing Fantana 'exposing' Rufftown Records.

Speaking during an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ with DJ Advicer, Bullet said the “fame has gotten into Fantana’s head and that is why she is behaving the way she is, bent on tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of the label.”

Fantana drags Wendy for insulting her with her teeth

The defunct musician of Ruff N Smooth fame also mentioned that if the “Girls Hate On Hate” singer had issues with someone on the label, she could have best resolved the problem privately without acts that tarnish the image of her colleague and that of the record label, to the public.

Bullet emphasized that he has made Fantana a household name in the country within a short time and that “fame has gotten into her head,” hence, her public outburst and antics. The Record Label as at Sunday, 17th May, issued a letter, calling for a meeting on Monday with Fantana to terminate her contract.

Rufftown Records' letter to Fantana

However, nothing has been heard from that meeting yet as Fantana via an Instastory has mentioned that she has been home all day yesterday.