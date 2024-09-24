ADVERTISEMENT
Bullying forced me to drop out of school - Adwoa Smart

Veteran Ghanaian actress Belinda Naa Ode Oku, popularly known as Adwoa Smart, has opened up about some challenges she faced in her youthful days.

Known for her decades-long career, Adwoa Smart is a household name in the Ghanaian entertainment industry through her stellar roles in the iconic Akan Drama TV series, “Obra” and Efie Wura television series.

Recounting why she dropped out of school in her early years, she stated she faced bullying from her classmates due to her diminutive nature. Speaking on Channel 1 TV’s entertainment and lifestyle show, UPSIDE DOWN, Adwoa Smart revealed that the constant teasing and ridicule made her lose interest in school.

"I stopped going to school because my mates were laughing at me because of my size… It got so bad that I lost interest in going to school so I dropped out,” she said.

She also expressed her disappointment in the school authorities, who failed to intervene and protect her.

“The teachers didn’t help me at all. They were supposed to protect me, but they didn’t.”

On why she couldn’t continue schooling in another school, the ‘Obra’ actress said, “It was beyond me… I was very young and couldn’t make decisions on my own… If it were now, I would’ve continued.”

Commenting on the progress the movie industry has made, she stated the industry has evolved as the technology used in production today is more advanced compared to some decades ago.

