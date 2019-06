The “Dangote” singer has seen his music career booming in the past year, therefore, his win doesn’t come as a surprise to many.

He competed in the category against his fellow countryman, Mr Eazi, AKA from South Africa, France’s Aya Nakamura and Dosseh.

Burna Boy’s mother received the award on behalf of her son and delivered a powerful acceptance speech which has caught the attention of many online, watch it below.

Complete List of 2019 BET Winners.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ -- WINNER

ELLA MAI

H.E.R.

SOLANGE

SZA

TEYANA TAYLOR

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

ANDERSON .PAAK

BRUNO MARS -- WINNER

CHILDISH GAMBINO

CHRIS BROWN

JOHN LEGEND

KHALID

Best Group

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & GUNNA

MIGOS

THE CARTERS

Best Collaboration

21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE, "A LOT"

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS, "PLEASE ME"

CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN, "I LIKE IT"

H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER, "COULD'VE BEEN"

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE, "SICKO MODE" -- WINNER

TYGA FT. OFFSET, "TASTE"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE -- WINNER

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B -- WINNER

KASH DOLL

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

Video of the Year

21 SAVAGE, "A LOT FT. J. COLE"

CARDI B, "MONEY"

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS, "PLEASE ME"

CHILDISH GAMBINO, "THIS IS AMERICA"

DRAKE, "NICE FOR WHAT"

THE CARTERS, "APES**T"

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

KARENA EVANS -- WINNER

Best New Artist

BLUEFACE

CITY GIRLS

JUICE WRLD

LIL BABY -- WINNER

QUEEN NAIJA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL, "ALL OF MY LIFE"

FRED HAMMOND, "TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS"

KIRK FRANKLIN, "LOVE THEORY"

SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN, "BLESSING ME AGAIN" -- WINNER

TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN, "NEVER ALONE"

Best International Act

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA) -- WINNER

DAVE (UK)

DOSSEH (FRANCE)

GIGGS (UK)

MR. EAZI (NIGERIA)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

JOKAIR (FRANCE)

NESLY (FRANCE)

OCTAVIAN (UK)

SHO MADJOZI (SOUTH AFRICA) -- WINNER

TENI (NIGERIA)

Best Actress

ISSA RAE

REGINA HALL

REGINA KING -- WINNER

TARAJI P. HENSON

TIFFANY HADDISH

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DENZEL WASHINGTON

MAHERSHALA ALI

MICHAEL B. JORDAN -- WINNER

OMARI HARDWICK

YoungStars Award

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

LYRIC ROSS

MARSAI MARTIN -- WINNER

MICHAEL RAINEY JR.

MILES BROWN

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN -- WINNER

CREED 2

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

THE HATE U GIVE

Sportswoman of the Year

ALLYSON FELIX

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS -- WINNER

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year

KEVIN DURANT

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

STEPHEN CURRY -- WINNER

TIGER WOODS

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD, TRAVIS SCOTT

CHAMPIONSHIPS, MEEK MILL

ELLA MAI, ELLA MAI

EVERYTHING IS LOVE, THE CARTERS

INVASION OF PRIVACY, CARDI B -- WINNER

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN, "I LIKE IT"

CHILDISH GAMBINO, "THIS IS AMERICA"

DRAKE, "IN MY FEELINGS"

ELLA MAI, "TRIP" -- WINNER

J. COLE, "MIDDLE CHILD"

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE, "SICKO MODE"

BET HER Award

ALICIA KEYS, "RAISE A MAN"

CIARA, "LEVEL UP"

H.E.R., "HARD PLACE" -- WINNER

JANELLE MONÁE, "PYNK"

QUEEN NAIJA, "MAMA’S HAND"

TEYANA TAYLOR, "ROSE IN HARLEM"