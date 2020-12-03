Yesterday, some top actors, Bibi Bright, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke and General Ntatia, stormed the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to campaign for their fellow actor John Dumelo’s opponent and sitting MP Lydia Alhassan.

This follows NPP’s Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey’s recent jab to John Dumelo.

John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan clash at 3FM debate (Video)

The Foreign Affairs Minister whiles speaking at an NPP rally in Ayawaso West Wuogon to campaign for Lydia Alhassan, said: “parliament is for serious minded people and not people who have done some movies and think they are popular".

Reacting to this, Bridget said the act is ‘terrible, unintelligent, comedic’.

She tweeted: “Here is a funny idea! I want to understand what the actors campaigning against @johndumelo1 in Ayawaso west Wuogon, are telling voters that if you vote John, he would behave like us? Terrible, unintelligent, comedic? Own goal paaaaa.”

She also took to Instagram to say: “If you’re an actor campaigning in Ayawaso against @johndumelo1 Well I’m here to tell you it isn’t such a smart move, you’re indirectly telling voters not to consider people like yourself cos you’re not built for such serious work! By all means campaign but choose a better spot! Even if you do not agree with his party or politics, he still represents your industry and gives it a positive and serious face.”

She further tweeted: “I’ve told all the SHS graduates in my hometown that @JDMahama will not cancel #FreeSHS. Instead, he would improve it and added that they wouldn’t have to worry about fees in their first year at the tertiary level! #FaNinyinaa They were very happy about it.”

“@JDMahama will not cancel Free SHS. Please do not fall for the lies,” she added.