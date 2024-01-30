Tiger nuts doesn't boost potency; coconut water does - Captain Smart claims

Pulse Ghana

During his appearance as a guest on TV3’s Ladies Circle, Captain Smart redirected the focus from tiger nuts to coconut water, highlighting the latter as a more credible factor contributing to potency.

The outspoken radio and TV host stressed the importance of relying on scientific evidence and medical expertise in matters related to health.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People have misconceptions about what we call ‘Atadwe’ (Tiger Nuts). Atadwe has no connection to potency. What genuinely enhances male potency is coconut water. That is what makes you perform well in bed," he stated.