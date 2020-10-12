The 'WAP" rapper filed for divorce from her Migos rapper husband a few weeks ago. According to her, she is asking for the split because of any infidelity but for reason that she " just got tired of fu*king arguing".

Whilst fans have been looking forward to how the divorce drama will unfold, the pair have come up with a shocking twist to their love life. Offset joined Cardi B and her friends to mark her 28th birthday and gifted her a brand new customized Rolls Royce worth $330,000.

During the gift presentation, reports have it that the couple kissed and they followed later with a mild house party later that saw the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper twerking for Offset who also grabbed her sexually multiple times.

They jammed together for a very long time to a point where Offset slept on the floor for Cardi B to jump on him to grind him. Watch the video below.