According to the 'WAP' rapper, whose divorce report hit the web a few days ago, her reason for wanting the split from her husband has nothing to do with infidelity. "The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before," she said.

Cardi B was addressing her fans during an Instagram live session where she explained that "every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f*cked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of sh!t, this time, I wasn't crying".

She continued that "You want to know why? It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f---ing complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullsh*t".

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture their daughter

Telling what pushed her to file the divorce, she said: "I just got tired of f*ckiing arguing, I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave".

On the other side, Offset hasn't spoken directly about the divorce. According to court documents, Cardi B is also demanding primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter but reports say she intends to change that so that both of them can co-parent.