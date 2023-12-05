ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cardi B and Offset spark divorce rumours again as they unfollow each other

Selorm Tali

Cardi B and Offset, known for their occasionally tumultuous relationship, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about the status of their union.

March 12, 2023: Cardi B and Offset attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together.
March 12, 2023: Cardi B and Offset attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together.

The 31-year-old Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and 31-year-old Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, both made the move to unfollow each other, catching the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Recommended articles

The development followed a cryptic Instagram story post by Cardi, where she alluded to outgrowing relationships and emphasized the need to prioritize herself rather than constantly protecting others' feelings.

Cardi B's cryptic post
Cardi B's cryptic post Cardi B's cryptic post Pulse Ghana

Just days before these events, Cardi had attended a Balenciaga party in West Hollywood and made her debut on the fashion runway at the brand's Fall 2024 Fashion Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offset also made a cryptic Instagram post, sharing a clip from the 1983 Al Pacino classic Scarface. The post featured a scene where the title character expresses self-reliance and distrust in others, but it remains unclear if the post was directed at Cardi.

Cardi B and Offset have two kids, a girl named Kulture and their baby boy Wave [Pagesix]
Cardi B and Offset have two kids, a girl named Kulture and their baby boy Wave [Pagesix] Pulse Nigeria

This is not the first time the couple has faced relationship challenges. They reportedly met in 2016 at an industry event, started dating in January 2017, and briefly separated before reconciling.

Despite public ups and downs, they celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in September, welcoming their second child, Wave Set, in the same month. The current status of their relationship remains uncertain as fans await further developments.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif

Black Sherif declares 'so much love' for Kwesi Arthur

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay secures top spot as most streamed Ghanaian female artiste for 3rd time

Ghanaian Highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah

I'll marry another woman if new wife 'fools' - Ofori Amponsah says he's ladies' choice