The 31-year-old Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and 31-year-old Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, both made the move to unfollow each other, catching the attention of eagle-eyed fans.
Cardi B and Offset spark divorce rumours again as they unfollow each other
Cardi B and Offset, known for their occasionally tumultuous relationship, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about the status of their union.
The development followed a cryptic Instagram story post by Cardi, where she alluded to outgrowing relationships and emphasized the need to prioritize herself rather than constantly protecting others' feelings.
Just days before these events, Cardi had attended a Balenciaga party in West Hollywood and made her debut on the fashion runway at the brand's Fall 2024 Fashion Show.
Offset also made a cryptic Instagram post, sharing a clip from the 1983 Al Pacino classic Scarface. The post featured a scene where the title character expresses self-reliance and distrust in others, but it remains unclear if the post was directed at Cardi.
This is not the first time the couple has faced relationship challenges. They reportedly met in 2016 at an industry event, started dating in January 2017, and briefly separated before reconciling.
Despite public ups and downs, they celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in September, welcoming their second child, Wave Set, in the same month. The current status of their relationship remains uncertain as fans await further developments.
