Cardi B and Offset spark divorce rumours again as they unfollow each other

The development followed a cryptic Instagram story post by Cardi, where she alluded to outgrowing relationships and emphasized the need to prioritize herself rather than constantly protecting others' feelings.

Cardi B's cryptic post Pulse Ghana

Just days before these events, Cardi had attended a Balenciaga party in West Hollywood and made her debut on the fashion runway at the brand's Fall 2024 Fashion Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offset also made a cryptic Instagram post, sharing a clip from the 1983 Al Pacino classic Scarface. The post featured a scene where the title character expresses self-reliance and distrust in others, but it remains unclear if the post was directed at Cardi.

Pulse Nigeria

This is not the first time the couple has faced relationship challenges. They reportedly met in 2016 at an industry event, started dating in January 2017, and briefly separated before reconciling.