The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper featured fast-rising American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, on her 'WAP' song which dropped with its official music video that has gathered 92 million YouTube views with a week.

Kylie Jenner in WAP music video

The rapper in an interview with I-D, where she spoke on the success of the music video which also has a Kylie Jenner cameo, disclosed that she spent $100k on COVID-19 safety.

“It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona,” Cardi B said and added that “We had to spend 100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

Cardi B with her husband, Offset. [Instagram/IamCardiB]

Cardi continued that “Everything has completely changed because of the pandemic,” adding that. “I was constantly on the road, now I’m mostly at home with my baby. Everything that I had planned for this year has to be rescheduled for God knows when. So it’s just crazy, it’s a lot.”

Talking about the wild animals in the music video, she said “We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn’t film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic,” she said. “We spliced those scenes together.”

In case you haven't seen the video yet, watch it below.