Joe Biden has been declared winner by top American media outlets after he swept 290 electoral votes against Donald Trump.

Though counting is ongoing, the rest of the votes that will be counted may not change the outcome of the election because Biden won convincingly.

Joe Biden said, in his first tweet after he was declared winner, that it’s an honour to serve his ‘great country’, adding that he ‘will be a President for all Americans’.

“America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” he tweeted. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

READ MORE: Edem, Kwaw Kese, Efia Odo, others react to Donald Trump’s defeat

Reacting to the news, rapper Cardi B said Donald Trump lost because his supporters were getting out of hand.

“I woke up to a great news. I told you yesterday when I posted that I won’t be the first person to talk the sh*t because I knew who is going to win. God knows better,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, November 7.

“Let me tell you something, you know why God put Joe Biden in the place? Because Trump supporters were getting out of hand.”

She also talked about how her sister was attacked by Trump supporters and attacks on her husband, Offset, and her mother.

“Don’t think Joe Biden is going to kick you out of this country, you are all still Americans at the end of the day. He still going to care for you. It’s time for a change and I’m excited about it…If Joe Biden f**ks up, I’ll call him and tell him my mind,” she added.

Watch Cardi B react to the election below.