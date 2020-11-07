Joe Bidden has been declared winner by top American media outlets after he swept 290 electoral votes against Donald Trump.

Though counting is ongoing, the rest of the votes that will be counted may not change the outcome of the election because Biden won convincingly.

Joe Biden said, in his first tweet after he was declared winner, that it’s an honour to serve his ‘great country’, adding that he ‘will be a President for all Americans’.

“America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” he tweeted. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Reacting to the election, top Ghanaian celebrities demonstrated their love for Biden on Twitter while others trolled Trump.

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo, who recently relocated to the United States, expressed her excitement about Trump’s exit but said she doesn’t trust Joe Biden either.

“I’m glad Trump is out of office but I still don’t trust Joe Biden,” she tweeted.

Rapper M.anifest took a dig at Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser, Paula White, who went viral for inviting African angels to support Trump to win the election.

He tweeted: “The angels from Africa were denied visas so they couldn’t intervene.”

Rapper Edem also took a dig at Paula White, saying: “Good morning...Dear God,the African Angels are gone...That's why I speak to you directly..Up and Grateful.”

Rapper and record producer E.L described Donald Trump’s exit as a ‘good riddance’: “Good Riddance Orange Man”.

Rappers D-Black and Kwaw Kese used memes to react to Donald Trump’s defeat.