Donald Trump failed to secure re-election this year after Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden received 290 electoral votes in the ongoing election in the United States.

Though the counting isn’t over, most American media houses have declared Joe Biden President-elect and Kamala Harris Vice President-elect.

But prior to the declaration, the spiritual adviser to President Trump, Paula White gathered Christians to pray against Biden and his supporters from winning the election.

During the prayer, she called on all the angels across the world – especially Africa – to come to American to support Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

However, the prayer didn’t favour Trump.

Reacting to this, M.anifest referred Trump to when he described Africa as a shithole and suggested that the angels his spiritual adviser invited didn’t make it to America to save Trump because they were denied visas.

The “Nowhere Cool” hitmaker made this statement in a tweet he sent out Saturday evening, right after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US election.

“The angels from Africa were denied visas so they couldn’t intervene,” M.anifest tweeted.

