A few hours ago, the hashtag “EliSal20” started trending on Instagram and other social media platforms with posts containing photos of Elikem Kumordzi and Salma Mumin dressed like wedding couple.

Elikem Kumordzi, garbed in a simple and Salma Mumin, garbed in a gown, the two surely look like they are tying the knot, however, some social media users are sceptical about the photos.

While some claim the two have tied the knot, others claim its just a photoshoot for new clothing line.

From the photos flooding social media, they are seen at a wedding reception set-up but what’s tricky is that no wedding guest is seen at the reception.

No family member neither any known Ghanaian celebrity have been spotted at the ‘reception’. Almost all the seats at the reception are empty.

This could mean that the two are either pranking their fans or it’s just another photoshoot for a new clothing line as suggested by some social media users.

Elikem shared some of the photos with the caption: "What you wear is a Very Vital part of your Traditional Wedding and so Is your Set up. Let's Fix it. We are happy to share our Joy and Work with the rest of the world.”

Salma, on the other hand, shared their photos with the caption: "We are happy to share our Joy and Work with the rest of the world."

Elikem Kumordzi and Salma Mumin started their romantic affair a few months ago.

In April this year, Salma Mumin set social media ablaze with romantic affair rumours when she uploaded a photo of the professional tailor with the caption: “Men who dress like this turn me on, but Elikem Kumordzi. Anaa mose by June de3?”

They later flirt on and off social media until their alleged wedding photos popped up this week.

For Pulse.com.gh, we cannot confirm their wedding but keep your fingers crossed for more updates.