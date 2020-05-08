The mother of one, who worked with Citi FM before joining Global Media Alliance’s YFM as one of the popular on-air personalities to give the then-new channel attention, has announced her resignation from the outfit on Twitter.

“Guys, Yfm has been my home for close to a decade now and we’ve had a successful working relationship. Effective immediately, my contract with Yfm has ended and I’m no longer their employee. Thank You to Yfm and everyone that has supported my career over the years. Shalom,” Caroline tweeted.

The presenter’s message shared on Friday 8 May 2020, did not contain any message about Caroline’s next plan in the media space. See her tweet below plus how fans have been reacting to the news so far.