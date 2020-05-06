The Ghanaian media personality took to social media to announce the new information she described as “bad news”. She wrote “I have got good news and bad news everyone! With immediate effect as of yesterday, my now former employers, Multimedia Group, terminated my appointment. That's the bad news”.

However, as a believer, Naa Ashorkor who quit EIB Network’s Starr FM and GhOne TV in 2017 to join the Multimedia Group family, said the sad news is also good news because “such situations only give my God the opportunity to show up”.

Talking about how challenging it may be for anyone to lose a job in this period, she continued that “It's not an easy time to be out of a regular and steady income. We are not in normal times, but hey, I would like to use this opportunity to encourage everyone who has lost their job or income during these difficult times to not lose hope”.

Naa Ashorkor and Husband

With her firm trust in God for a better future, she adds that “Hope is an amazing thing that gives us the ability to stand and trust God in such difficult circumstances. Don't lose hope. Jeremiah 29:11, For I know the plans. I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Naa Ashorkor

Until the termination of her appoint, Naa Ashorkor was hosting Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z on Saturdays from 3 pm to 6 pm and a ladies’ talk show “Strong And Sassy” on the same the channel every Wednesday 7 pm to 8 pm. To end her announcement, Naa Ashorkor wrote “Stay tuned for some more news soon". See her post below.